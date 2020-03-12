Sorensen’s mission a close shave

Shave For A Cure with local MP Ted Sorensen will be shaving his hair off in support of the Leukaemia Foundation's world's greatest shave this Saturday at Stockland Hervey Bay. Photo: Cody Fox

IT WILL be high noon for local MP Ted Sorensen when he gets a close shave at Saturday’s World Greatest Shave fundraiser.

Mr Sorensen will get more than a short back and sides at Hervey Bay Stockland when he joins other members of the community to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation from 11am to 1pm.

“I’m taking part in the World’s Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation and on a mission to shave the world from blood cancer,” Mr Sorensen said.

There is a very strong personal connection which is why Mr Sorensen is going bald tomorrow.

“My family has been touched by blood cancer with my sister regrettably dying from the disease and I’m happy to be bald for a while to get money for a cure,” he said.

“By sponsoring me, it will give families facing blood cancer the emotional and practical support they need.”

Every day, another 35 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer, approximately one every 41 minutes.

Leukaemia Foundation Community Supporters Co-ordinator Sue-Ellen Pitt said participants could support a good cause and have a bit of fun.

“Whether it is getting your head shaved or hair coloured, people can get out and help raise money and have a bit of fun at the same time,” Ms Pitt said.

“It will be open to the general public up on stage with a lot of people participating.”

Ms Pitt said Stockland Hervey Bay had always been great supporters of the World’s Greatest Shave and the MC for the day will be Steve “Bronco” Jensen.

Ponytails can get the chop but must be a minimum 20cm and tied, top, middle and bottom. They are recycled to use for wigs.

Last year the Fraser Coast community raised the total amount of $56,758 and this year, organisers are aiming to reach $60,000.

“Over 100 people on the Fraser Coast took part in the shave fundraiser, to take that bald step to shave, cut or colour their hair,” Ms Pitt said.

“So far 50 per cent of people registered to have their heads shaved are women and this is exciting for these brave individuals who stand up for this cause.”

More information go to worldsgreatestshave.com.au or 1800 500 088.