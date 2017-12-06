Menu
Sorry I've had enough with people calling pets 'fur babies'

Dog generic
Dog generic
Amy Formosa
by

I KNOW there are going to be plenty of people out there who will disagree with me when I say I'm not a fan of the term 'fur baby' and what it stands for.

I've grown up on a farm and with pets the majority of my life and they surely do become a huge part of the family.

You take them to the beach and other family outings, they become a close companion and yes it's great to give the pet treats and presents like you would a human. 

Yes they have fur and not that it's a surprise, but they're not an actual human baby.

Nothing makes me cringe more than when people refer to their pets as children or 'fur babies'.

According to the Urban Dictionary a 'fur baby' is a pet for someone who doesn't have kids.

I know of people who even let their 'fur babies' lick their lips like a real life kiss after being outside rolling in dirt and licking god knows what. 

It's amazing to have such an affectionate relationship with a pet and love them as part of the family but I believe there is a limit that stops before a kiss or lick on the lips.

I would like to know what you think about the whole 'fur baby' craze.

Are you like me and wince when people refer to their pets as children or am I the crazy one?

Topics:  fcopinion fcpets fraser coast pets

