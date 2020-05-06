Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

’Sorry Scomo’: Hadley apologises for Bible ‘blue’

by John Rolfe
6th May 2020 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Scott Morrison has been offered an apology by radio broadcaster Ray Hadley for asking him in 2015 to swear on a Bible that he had supported then Prime Minister Tony Abbott when Malcolm Turnbull challenged for the Liberal leadership.

At the end of an interview with Mr Morrison on 2GB this morning, Mr Hadley said he wanted to apologise over their "blue" over the incident.

Scott Morrison looking for the bible in the radio studio during the 2015 interview with Ray Hadley.
Scott Morrison looking for the bible in the radio studio during the 2015 interview with Ray Hadley.

Mr Hadley said he believed Mr Morrison had proven that he would be remembered as one of Australia's great prime ministers, exhibiting class, dignity and a "level of energy I've rarely seen."

"Accept my sincere apologies," Mr Hadley said. "You are a great Prime Minister."

Mr Morrison thanked Mr Hadley for the apology which he said was "kind and generous".

In September 2015, the broadcaster tried to make Mr Morrison, who was Social Services Minister at the time, swear on a Bible that he had not misled him about supporting Mr Abbott in the spill days earlier.

RECENT NEWS

NSW's dramatic changes to 2020 HSC revealed

What you can and can't do as NSW restrictions ease

'Extreme wait times': Western Sydney hospital crisis

"It would make it easier for people to believe you," Mr Hadley said at the time.

Mr Morrison responded: "I'm a man of my word and, if you can't accept that, then that's your problem. It's an offensive thing to do to use people's faith in an interview like this.

The pair later buried the hatchet with a bible auctioned for $10,000 during a fundraiser.
The pair later buried the hatchet with a bible auctioned for $10,000 during a fundraiser.

"We're mates, mate, but that does step over the line," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Hadley had continued: "You're a man of faith. It's no good me swearing on a Bible; I don't share your faith."

Mr Morrison then said: "I will do it, Ray, but I think it's a very offensive thing for you to ask me to do but I'll do it if that's what you require … if you insist I will."

However, Mr Hadley did not insist any further.

Originally published as 'Sorry Scomo': Hadley apologises for Bible 'blue'

Hadley told Mr Morrison this morning he was “a great Prime Minister”. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Hadley told Mr Morrison this morning he was “a great Prime Minister”. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

More Stories

Show More
bible christianity editors picks faith ray hadley scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business boss calls for grassroots game-plan post virus

        premium_icon Business boss calls for grassroots game-plan post virus

        Business A prominent business leader and former chamber chief has joined a growing number of business owners calling for a clear action plan amid the COVID-19 crisis

        Council: Business directives must come from experts

        premium_icon Council: Business directives must come from experts

        News Several councillors agreed the first businesses to restart should have limited...

        PARALYSED PARROTS: What to do with sick lorikeets

        premium_icon PARALYSED PARROTS: What to do with sick lorikeets

        Pets & Animals Paralysis syndrome to blame for Lorikeet deaths across Queensland.

        OPEN SOON: Restaurateurs snap up historic building

        premium_icon OPEN SOON: Restaurateurs snap up historic building

        News A historic building is the home to a new sustainable cafe