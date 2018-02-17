Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Sosinski kicks away to claim state title

STATE CHAMPION: Intermediate female winner, South Coast's Tara Sosinski.
STATE CHAMPION: Intermediate female winner, South Coast's Tara Sosinski. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

TARA Sosinski travelled to Hervey Bay with a plan to qualify for the Queensland School Sport triathlon team for April's national championships, but the 14-year-old never intended to win the event.

"I would've liked to have made the national team but had no expectation of winning,” the Emmanuel College student said.

"It feels great, there was lots of good competition there. All the girls did really well.”

While they might have done well in the hot and humid conditions, Sosinski handled it better.

She overcame the warm and choppy swim and played it smart on the bike.

When it came to her strongest leg, the run, she focused on only herself.

Sosinski said she did not consider winning the 600m swim, 16km bike and 4km run race a possibility until the final kilometre.

"I felt pretty good,” she said at the finish line.

"I went my own pace.

"I didn't (consider the win) until the second lap with about 1km to go. Us girls were pretty close so I kept pushing to the end.”

Sosinski, who runs at Emmanuel College's Carrara campus, swims at Somerset College and trains on the bike with her family, will lead Queensland's intermediate female contingent at the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championships in Penrith on April 18.

The team will be named after today's relay events.

Sosinski could travel alongside a very familiar face, as older brother Lachlan is expected to qualify in the senior male race, which was won by South Coast team-mate Lachlan Jones.

"It's lots of fun heading down there with girls enjoying the time,” Sosinski said. "I may head to Way Out West (in Perth next month) but I'll get ready for nationals.”

Topics:  fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle
HISTORIC: Loft first mayor in Queensland to be sacked

HISTORIC: Loft first mayor in Queensland to be sacked

CHRIS Loft's 669 days as Fraser Coast Mayor has dramatically ended after a historic sacking.

WEATHER: Four generations of happiness

PERFECT BEACH WEATHER: Kaleb Walsh, Joan and Sue Roe, and Tracey Bell enjoyed a family day in Hervey Bay yesterday, soaking in the sunshine..

It's looking to be a sunny weekend.

Prized 40 year vinyl collection up for grabs

ON THE NEEDLE: Phillip Brown with one of his prized Del Shannon records from the 1970s. Mr Brown will be selling his collection today at Kawungan.

Part of the vintage vinyl collection is up for grabs.

By the C concert will return: organisers

By the Sea concert, starring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson. Hervey Bay Seafront Oval -

Organisers are in talks to host another concert next year.

Local Partners

Cyclists set for Sizzling Series

Three Fraser Coast cyclists are set to compete at the Cycling Queensland Sizzling Summer Series at Browns Plains.

Qld Dirt Modifieds title on line

Anthony Ashen in last year's V8 Dirt Modifieds Qld title race.

Maryborough Speedway will host a packed program of racing.

premium_icon Thurston back to haunt the Blues

Johnathan Thurston is chaired off after Game 3. Picture: Brett Costello

Johnathan Thurston will be back to haunt the Blues this year