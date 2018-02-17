Sosinski kicks away to claim state title

TARA Sosinski travelled to Hervey Bay with a plan to qualify for the Queensland School Sport triathlon team for April's national championships, but the 14-year-old never intended to win the event.

"I would've liked to have made the national team but had no expectation of winning,” the Emmanuel College student said.

"It feels great, there was lots of good competition there. All the girls did really well.”

While they might have done well in the hot and humid conditions, Sosinski handled it better.

She overcame the warm and choppy swim and played it smart on the bike.

When it came to her strongest leg, the run, she focused on only herself.

Sosinski said she did not consider winning the 600m swim, 16km bike and 4km run race a possibility until the final kilometre.

"I felt pretty good,” she said at the finish line.

"I went my own pace.

"I didn't (consider the win) until the second lap with about 1km to go. Us girls were pretty close so I kept pushing to the end.”

Sosinski, who runs at Emmanuel College's Carrara campus, swims at Somerset College and trains on the bike with her family, will lead Queensland's intermediate female contingent at the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championships in Penrith on April 18.

The team will be named after today's relay events.

Sosinski could travel alongside a very familiar face, as older brother Lachlan is expected to qualify in the senior male race, which was won by South Coast team-mate Lachlan Jones.

"It's lots of fun heading down there with girls enjoying the time,” Sosinski said. "I may head to Way Out West (in Perth next month) but I'll get ready for nationals.”