Burrum District Active Riders Cole Cameron One-Day Clinic held last month at Tobanlea.
Community

Sought-after American horse trainer visits Torbanlea

Jodie Callcott
by
10th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

BURRUM District Active Riders locked down American horseman Cole Cameron for a rare, one-day clinic held at Torbanlea Race Track.

Mr Cole was in the country as a judge for an Extreme Cowboy Racing competition held in Geelong, Victoria.

Burrum District Active Riders vice president Natasha Webber said the talented instructor taught the students about patterns, rules and what judges look for during a riding show.

"Cameron was thrilled at how much we all wanted to ride well," Mrs Webber said.

"We have plans for him to come again next year, and we hope he'll be able to stay longer so he can teach over a few days and enjoy the Fraser Coast.

"He did get a taste of the Fraser Coast because I work for Air Fraser Island, so got him up in a plane for a half hour scenic flight, which he said was the highlight of his Australian trip."

 

 

