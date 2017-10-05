Sought-after plants stolen from Botanical Gardens

An offender cut a hole in a greenhouse at the Botanical Gardens and stole orchid plants.

An offender cut a hole in a greenhouse at the Botanical Gardens and stole orchid plants. nicky.norman

IT'S the last thing police expected someone to steal.

An offender cut a hole in a greenhouse at the Botanical Gardens and stole orchid plants.

The sought-after plants were stolen between 3pm Wednesday and 8am Thursday.

Police said it's believed nothing else was taken.

<<LOVE READING THE LATEST FRASER COAST CRIME? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

At this stage it is unknown how many plants are missing.

Scenes of Crime officers are investigating.

Anyone with further information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.