Soul City canned from Gatakers night event

SOUL-LESS CITY: Fraser Coast jazz band Soul City have had their future concerts at Gatakers by Night canned after a noise complaint was upheld.

SOUL-LESS CITY: Fraser Coast jazz band Soul City have had their future concerts at Gatakers by Night canned after a noise complaint was upheld. Jocelyn Watts

A CONTROVERSIAL letter, which led to popular jazz band Soul City being stripped from a high profile events program, has upset residents and caused turmoil in council ranks.

Complaints rolled in after the band told fans they had received a letter stating they could no longer play at the popular Gatakers by Night events in Maryborough's commercial arts precinct, due to a noise complaint.

A social media post attracted hundreds of likes and comments from residents demanding answers including Councillor Paul Truscott who told the Chronicle he was "just as disappointed as the rest of the community to hear the news”.

But yesterday the council CEO Ken Diehm attempted to quash the social media "rumours” by insisting the decision was actually made in line with complying with licensing requirements rather in response to noise complaints.

He said it was "unfortunate” one of council's staff members had advised the band that their tentative booking had been cancelled due to a noise complaint and "this is not the case”.

"Soul City's popularity has got to the point that we need to put in place additional measures to comply with licencing requirements and our responsibilities to our patrons and volunteers,” Mr Diehm said.

"These measures relate to the responsible service of alcohol, the number of guests, security and noise levels.”

Councillor Truscott however, was still not satisfied last night. "Gatakers By Night is a great regular event and Soul City are a terrific, talented and much-loved group of artists,” he said. "I personally hope that Council's investigation will find a way to reverse the decision for the greater social good of the community.”

Soul City manager Andre Carpenter said he was disappointed with the decision and the band was seeking a solution with the council to help bring the show back .

Gatakers by Night, held at the Gatakers Art Space in Maryborough, is a monthly event that features live entertainment, food and local arts and culture displays.