Soul City, council negotiate concerts amid fallout

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
POPULAR Maryborough band Soul City still won't be performing at December's Gatakers by Night concert as the fallout over their cancellation continues.

It follows band members announcing to fans they had been canned from the upcoming Maryborough art event due to a noise complaint last week.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council attempted to quash the rumours on Thursday, insisting the decision was made in line with licensing requirements at the Maryborough venue.

Band manager Andre Carpenter said he sat down with council representatives on Friday to find a solution.

"We talked about ticketing the event, but because we get people coming from all over the place we'd end up losing business because people won't come back if they can't get in,” Mr Carpenter said.

"Another solution was to move the event to the outdoor stage at the Brolga Theatre, but it's not suitable for people who want to dance.”

Councillor Paul Truscott said he had not received an official response from the council regarding the outcome of the discussions.

"In my personal opinion, keeping the band in its existing format at Gatakers, and reversing the previous decision of Council, would be the most preferable outcome,” Cr Truscott said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

