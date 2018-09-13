Menu
MIX: Soul City will lead Saturday's Maryborough CBD Street Party, held around the City Hall, and will coincide with this weekend's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.
Soul City to lead Saturday's street party

Boni Holmes
13th Sep 2018 9:45 AM

FRASER Coast's popular and one of the most loved bands, Soul City will transform Maryborough streets into a party haven Saturday night.

Maryborough CBD Street Party will take on the technology theme, to run in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

Street performers and vendors will surround the City Hall with live music, amusement rides, games, and pop-up bar from 5-10pm.

The Heritage City's CBD businesses will extend their hours and Fraser Coast Regional Council will be onsite with their Waste Education Trailer to answer all your waste questions.

There will be displays of fitness equipment, beauty products and technology and wood work.

For more information visit Maryborough CBD Street Party on Facebook or email maryboroughstreetparty @outlook.com.

