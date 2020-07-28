’Soul destroying’: Police respond to spate of fatal crashes

An artist's impression of the new waterpark.

A MARYBOROUGH police officer has described the recent string of fatal crashes in the region as “soul destroying.”

It comes after NSW footballer Deklan Gilmartin became the sixth person to lose his life in as many weeks in traffic accidents on the Fraser Coast.

Inspector Tony Clowes told reporters on Monday there had been more fatal crashes on the Coast this year than last.

Although the officer did not attend the deadly accident at the weekend, he said it was difficult to get the news.

“We work hard to check compliance and get the safety message out there and yet you can still be suffering from these sorts of statistics that are going through,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to attempt to accept that things happen and there is an element of fluctuation with these statics.”

Insp Clowes said while it was sometimes hard to determine why a crash had happened, there had been common contributing factors to the recent group.

“We have analysed recent fatalities and found fatigue, (not wearing a) seatbelt, speed, drink and drug driving are key issues,” he said

He said Fraser Coast police and staff had been supported during this difficult time.

“Some of the scenes can be very confronting and of course dealing with the family members and loved ones can have rippling effects,’ he said.

“We have very well established welfare networks for out staff and officers and we keep an eye on them of course.”