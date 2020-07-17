Sound the alarm: Common theme in business break-ins

POLICE are investigating two break-ins at Fraser Coast businesses overnight.

The first happened about 1.45am on Ariadne St in River Heads when entry was gained by breaking a glass front door.

An alarm went off and the offenders left the scene.

Then, between 2.30am and 2.50am in Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd in Craignish, a business was broken into, also via glass front door.

Again, an alarm went off and the offenders left the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444.