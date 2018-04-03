Sounding like a fun launch for youth

LIVE music and stalls at the Maryborough Skate Park on Friday night will launch this year's Youth Week on the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough City Church youth leader Jonathan Jobe has been working with other churches and the council to make the event a success.

Jonathan seems to think this will be the first event of its kind in Maryborough.

"I have worked with Tim and Jenny Winington at Victory Church and Rueben from Life Church - they are their churches youth leaders.

"I haven't seen anything like this happen here, definitely not in Maryborough.

"We did the launch of the skate park last year and the council approached us again and said youth week was coming up and they wanted to do something in the area."

Maryborough skatepark received an upgrade last year. Alistair Brightman

With the full support of the council and Councillor Paul Truscott the youth leaders have organised Skate and Sound.

The will be two live bands and a dj with giveaways, stalls and food.

"We have got a heap of prizes and giveaways including a Play Station," Jonathan said.

"There will be a glober - a stall with different glow sticks and a sausage sizzle with a canteen run by the churches.

"Brisbane band Atlas in the Attic, who has a member from Maryborough, will release their EP at the event. They have toured with the likes of Stereosonic.

"The local talent includes a group of guys just out of school, Peach Fuzz and another local DJ Hudson.

"We are hoping to get a few of the different community organisations including the police, Headspace and the Salvos and get them up on stage in front of the kids doing some challenges - we want to do something fun with them.

"Just get them down there doing something silly just to help the kids perceive them a bit differently show them they are there to look out for you."

LIVE BAND: Atlas and the Attic will play at Skate and Sound at the Maryborough Skate Park on Friday night. taken by Sharleen Christie

Jonathan said the event was free and you didn't have to be a skater to attend.

"Maryborough gets to officially kick off this year's Youth Week," he said.

"The last event we had a few hundred people come through the day and we are expecting that again at this one.

"The bigger it is and the more interest we get the more chance we have of getting funding to do the next one.

"A lot of kids around here get pretty bored and get up to no good, so having something that is fun, safe and drug and alcohol free and doesn't cost you anything is just fantastic.

"It is always good to do something fun in Maryborough and especially at the new skate park."

"Just rock up and have some fun."

FAST FACTS

Skate and Sound will be held at the Maryborough Skate Park from 5-9pm on Friday, April 6.

Activities happening across the Fraser Coast for National Youth Week between April 6 and 15.

In Maryborough, youths can go skating and listen to live music at Ululah Park, learn about 3D painting at the city library, make clay pieces at Gatakers Artspace, or take a 5km run at Anzac Park.

Hervey Bay youths can take a 5km run at Urangan Pier Park, burn off energy at the Inflatable Fun Days, join the Skateboard and Scooter Jam at Hervey Bay Rock Off, or watch movies and listen to live music at the cultural centre.

At the Howard Community Centre, youths can enjoy live music, skating demos, a drone expo and barbecue or learn AFL skills and more.

Youths in Bauple have a range of activities from which to choose including a pool competition, rock wall climbing, games, prize give-aways, music and a barbecue.

A list of Fraser Coast activities, times and locations at be found at http://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/youth-week-2018.

For more information about National Youth Week, visit https://www.afp.gov.au/what-we-do/campaigns/national-youth-week.