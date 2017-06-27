25°
Sounds stripped bare at Music Under Water concert

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
MUSIC LOVER'S DELIGHT: Fraser Coast Anglican College musicians Ian Slater, (left), Sarah Qian, Liana Van Teijlingen, Ryen Gracey, Tamsyn Grumetza and Mia Van Teijlingen at the Music Under Water performance.
MUSIC LOVER'S DELIGHT: Fraser Coast Anglican College musicians Ian Slater, (left), Sarah Qian, Liana Van Teijlingen, Ryen Gracey, Tamsyn Grumetza and Mia Van Teijlingen at the Music Under Water performance. Alistair Brightman

FROM the outside, it's an aging concrete eyesore but the walls of Maryborough's Ann St water tank provide the acoustics of a city cathedral.

Rising to the challenge of doing the surrounds justice was Ian Slater who organised the Music Under Water performance with Fraser Coast Anglican College students.

About 200 people went to see the event on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Slater said the performance was about giving people an integrated approach to experiencing music.

"We chose a variety of genres - jazz, contemporary, Australian art, classical, very different styles that lend themselves to the venue,” Mr Slater said.

"I want the mind to wander... to show the purity of sound and not just striking melodies.”

The event was part of the Mary Poppins Festival.

Topics:  ann st fccommunity fraser coast music performance music under water

