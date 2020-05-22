'Reef rules risk 441 Maryborough sugar jobs'

SOUR VIEW OF GOVT LAWS: A Fraser Coast cane farmer says the reef protection laws will damage Maryborough’s cane industry. The LNP have moved a motion to quash the controversial laws, re-igniting an old row with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders over his support for local sugar jobs.

CONTROVERSIAL reef protection laws will kill the Heritage City's sugar industry, a Fraser Coast cane farmer says.

Ashley Peterson's warning comes as the State Opposition reignites an old row with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders over the regulations, saying hundreds of jobs are at risk.

The LNP yesterday moved a motion to disallow sections of the State Government's Environmental Protection (Great Barrier Reef Protection Measures) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2019.

Under the legislation, farmers in five catchment areas of the Great Barrier Reef must comply with strict chemical use regulations to minimise run-off.

Mr Peterson, who supplies cane to the Maryborough Sugar Mill, says the laws are unworkable as it would cost him more to hire a consultant each year to assess his soil quality.

"I've been growing cane all my life and I'm now not deemed educated enough to determine what I need to put in my fertiliser," Mr Peterson said.

"Farmers aren't overfertilising the area, it's not in excess.

"Maryborough is one of the most environmentally-sustainable farming areas."

The Maryborough Sugar Mill supports about 441 direct and indirect jobs in the Fraser Coast, according to the Australian Sugar Milling Council.

Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett said Maryborough was being threatened by the "job-destroying laws" and Mr Saunders needed to back local jobs.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mr Saunders dismissed the criticism, saying the protection laws were good for the long-term history and well-being of the river systems.

"It's good for land management and we need to make sure we're doing it right," he said.