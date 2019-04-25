Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paedophile Ruecha Tokputza had pleaded guilty to 51 charges of abusing babies and young boys.
Paedophile Ruecha Tokputza had pleaded guilty to 51 charges of abusing babies and young boys.
Crime

Australia’s worst paedophile ever

by AAP
25th Apr 2019 6:28 AM

THE crimes of an Adelaide child sex tourist are the most serious of their kind in Australian legal history, a court has heard.

Ruecha Tokputza, 31, appeared in the District Court today after pleading guilty to 51 charges against 13 babies and boys over more than six years.

He groomed Australian and Thai children for sex, filmed the abuse and shared it online.

Prosecutor Heath Barklay SC told the court there was "no body of comparable cases" for Tokputza's crimes because of the multifaceted way in which he offended.

Ruecha Tokputza pleaded guilty to 51 charges of abusing babies and young boys.
Ruecha Tokputza pleaded guilty to 51 charges of abusing babies and young boys.

Mr Barklay said his actions were more serious than those of notorious Families SA paedophile Shannon McCoole, who was sentenced to 35 years in jail in 2015.

He said a major difference between the pair was McCoole's remorse, which he showed through a letter of apology to his victims.

"When one contrasts the two in that way, in my submission, this matter is plainly much more serious," Mr Barklay said.

"It's for that reason that there is a limit to the use of the McCoole matter in this case." McCoole also committed fewer crimes - 20 offences against seven victims over the span of more than three years.

Craig Caldicott, for Tokputza, asked Judge Liesl Chapman to hand his client a sentence that could have him released on parole after he had undergone rehabilitation.

"I would suggest that the sentence should be fashioned in such a way that it does give him some hope of eventually being released," he said.

Tokputza’s lawyer argued that his sentence includes the possibility of eventual release.
Tokputza’s lawyer argued that his sentence includes the possibility of eventual release.

Tokputza was arrested following a joint investigation by Australian Federal Police, SA Police, NSW Police and Interpol.

His charges include sexual intercourse with a person under 14, aggravated assault, engaging in sexual activity with a child outside Australia and transmitting child exploitation material.

Judge Chapman will sentence Tokputza in May.

The paedophile from South Australia will be sentenced in May.
The paedophile from South Australia will be sentenced in May.

More Stories

Show More
australia crime paedophile sex crimes

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

    premium_icon ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

    News The Chronicle will bring you rolling coverage, photos and stories from services across the Fraser Coast

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    News Find out where and when you can catch a RAAF flyover.

    Bay WWII veteran reflects on what it means to serve

    premium_icon Bay WWII veteran reflects on what it means to serve

    News "My grandfather was sent to Gallipoli at 16”

    Bay students' sobering visit to the Somme

    premium_icon Bay students' sobering visit to the Somme

    News Bay students visit the battlefields of Somme on trip to France