South Australian winemaker on the way to Hervey Bay

Greg Cooley, of Greg Cooley Wines, and his partner Kelli will host a wine lunch at The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar on Saturday, starting about noon.

FANCY a long lunch paired with award-winning South Australian wines while being serenaded by tenors?

Winemaker Greg Cooley is coming to Hervey Bay's Vinyard Restaurant and Bar to showcase his range this Saturday.

Developed in the Clare Valley region, which is home to loved labels like Pikes, Jim Barry, Taylors and Annies Lane, featured wines at Saturday's event will include a recently released 2014 Reserve Cabernet, 2015 Shiraz, 2015 Reserve Chardonnay (oaked), along with Rose, Pinot Grigio and Riesling.

Guests will enjoy canapes and a three-course meal presented by Vinyard head chef Saul Collins, with each course matched with pairing wines.

Mr Cooley said he and his partner Kelli had just completed a series of wine lunches at some of Brisbane's top restaurants, with almost 500 people attending the popular functions.

He was excited to finally host an event in Hervey Bay and hopeful some locals might "stock the cellar” with his boutique wines which are not available in bottle shops.

"We've had so many people telling us about Hervey Bay and The Vinyard we just had to squeeze it in.”

Singing group Tenori will provide entertainment at the upcoming wine lunch. Contributed

Three singers from group Tenori will be there, performing songs ranging from Michael Buble and Leonard Cohen, to opera classics.

Tickets are $95

Bookings are limited to 60 people. Reserve your spot by calling The Vinyard Bar and Restaurant on 41256982.