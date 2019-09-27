South Burnett united in quest for World Cup glory

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOUR: Barambah Under 10s/11s football team will play as either Columbia or Italy in the tournment.

FOOTBALL: South Burnett players are getting ready to lace up for a week-long carnival of football in Hervey Bay.

Running from Sunday until Friday, October 4, the annual Joey's Mini World Cup will see seven local teams travel to compete.

As part of a unified approach, this year teams from the region will all compete under Football South Burnett.

At the Fraser Coast-based competition, the opens women's team will be playing as England.

The juniors teams will be made up of a mixture of boys and girls.

With a South American theme, the under-16 team will be playing as Argentina and the under-14 side will be representing Brazil.

The local football club will be sending two under-12 teams to play as Brazil and Belgium.

In the under-10 age division, the club will also be represented by two teams who will play as Colombia and Italy.

Football South Burnett treasurer and Stingers committee member Danielle Maudsley has been heavily involved in revamping the game in the region this year.

With a new committee and slight changes to the format of the South Burnett Stingers coaching clinic, Maudsley said playing numbers were on the rise.

"It will be our largest ever cohort to attend the Mini World Cup,” she said.

"In total we are sending 96 kids and women to the carnival. We also have 10 kids playing for other areas. It's partly due to our revamp of the Stingers program this year.

"Hervey Bay is also a bit closer to travel to than previous years in Inverell.

"It's a great opportunity for our players to come up against other teams and skill levels.”

Maudsley said it would be a tough competition, with one of the age categories featuring an international opponent.

"In the under-16 round the German team will actually be made up of players who have travelled from Germany.”