Rain is expected across south-east Queensland.
South-east Queensland in for a wet Thursday

7th Jun 2018 7:03 AM

More rain is on the way for the southeast this morning as a coastal trough sitting offshore moves inland.

Showers are expected east of Ipswich throughout the morning with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting falls of between 10 and 30 millimetres around the region.

"The next six hours will be the wettest (for the southeast), then conditions will clear on the Gold Coast around midday, Brisbane by early afternoon and the Sunshine Coast by the late afternoon," meteorologist Harry Clark said.

The wet weather is expected to travel north to the Wide Bay area, but Mr Clark said those falls are likely to be lighter.

Weatherzone has forecast a very high chance of showers for Bundaberg along the coastal fringe.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm near the coast in the morning and afternoon. 

Motorists are being urged to take extra caution on the roads with police warning roads are slippery after showers overnight.

