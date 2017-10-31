South Sea Islander descendants living, breathing legacy

The ruins of the Central Sugar Mill at Yengarie are a reminder of the early days of the local sugar industry.

THE scenic ruins of the Central Sugar Mill beside the Mary River at Yengarie are slowly being encroached upon and surrounded by residential development but the chimney stands tall as a reminder of the early days of the local sugar industry.

Beside the beautiful brick tower are other remnants including a rusting metal tank, stone flooring, a tramway formation down to the river and two huge fig trees that stood guard at the entrance to the mill site.

Physical reminders like these ageing ruins serve as a connection to sugar history.

However, the most profound legacy of those early days is not constructed of bricks and mortar but is carried in the beating hearts of living, breathing members of our community - the descendants of the South Sea Islanders brought here to work in the cane fields, essentially as slaves.

There continues to be some semantic debate about whether it is correct to term the position they were placed in as slavery or indentured labour.

For many of those who "signed” contracts, this would have been the first time they had ever seen an English document, and they certainly couldn't understand the papers they affixed their fingerprint to.

Exactly 150 years ago, in November 1867, the Mary Smith docked at the Port of Maryborough, with 84 men; the first South Sea Islanders to arrive here.

As we know, many more followed.

No doubt among the thousands of men and women brought here from their island homes, there were some that came willingly, but many were 'black birded' a term synonymous with kidnapping.

Some were forced, some were deceived, some were coerced and some were persuaded.

Certainly not a single one of the 62,000 who found themselves in Queensland and northern NSW did so with a full knowledge of what it would mean for them.

About 30 per cent of those brought here would die due to inadequate healthcare and a lack of immunity from European diseases.

Those who survived were treated as second class citizens. The working conditions were horrendous.

After Federation, the White Australia Policy was responsible for forcibly returning many who wanted to stay.

Looking back from our vantage point in the present, we can clearly recognise and acknowledge that what happened on the islands, in the boats and then here on the Fraser Coast, was a grave injustice.

We like to construct history in a way that sequences, categorises and interprets it so that it can tell the story of how we got to where we are.

There is a tendency to compartmentalise each distinct theme or period and place them together like a puzzle into a larger picture.

But what if the pieces don't fit? What do we do with the parts of our history that are not favourable, that are not just, that are in fact cruel and inhumane?

What has happened, right across Queensland, is that this part of our history is largely ignored or glossed over.

We can't fix the past, but I think, on behalf of those so wronged, for ourselves and in the spirit of justice, we have a duty to acknowledge it.

There was a need for cultivation, so empty ships were sent to the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and other islands to take men and women who would then be put to work.

This was not a case of equal partners entering into a contract. The relationship was founded on compulsion and violence.

Despite the hardships and deprivations (or perhaps, in part, because of them) Australian South Sea Islanders maintained their connection to their culture.

Those who stayed, and their descendants, would go on to contribute to Queensland in many and varied ways. Our community is now richer because of this unique group.

In reflecting on the wrongs inflicted we ought to recognise the resilience of the Australian South Sea Islander community and recommit to reconciliation.