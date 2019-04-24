Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southport man accused of hitting partner after she bit his penis has charges dropped
Southport man accused of hitting partner after she bit his penis has charges dropped Contributed
Crime

Man reunites with woman who bit his penis

by Lea Emery
24th Apr 2019 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD COAST  man accused of retaliating after his partner allegedly bit him on the penis is back with the woman who attacked his genitalia.

The couple's relationship is allegedly going so strong they moved in together yesterday after assault charges against the man were dropped.

He was accused of smacking the woman in the head in retaliation after she bit him while performing oral sex as they showered in their home in December last year.

The bite was hard enough the woman's teeth broke the skin on the man's genitalia.

The pair split after the man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm for the hit to the head.

The woman was never charged for biting the man's genitalia.

Police yesterday dropped the assault charges against the man, offering no evidence to the Southport Magistrates Court.

Police did not say why the charges were dropped.

The man's lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said the man was relieved the charges have been dropped.

"They are back together and hopefully going to move back in together," he said.

The man did not apply for police to pay for his court costs.

More Stories

Show More
bite court crime penis

Top Stories

    Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    premium_icon Man's arm cut to the bone with a machete outside pizza shop

    Crime Norris John Blair will face trial over allegations he cut a man's arm to the bone with a machete outside a pizza shop on the Fraser Coast

    Sacrifice not just physical: Parallel of wars across history

    premium_icon Sacrifice not just physical: Parallel of wars across history

    News The sense of mateship and Australian spirit spans different battles

    Bay dad jailed over brazen attack and stealing spree

    premium_icon Bay dad jailed over brazen attack and stealing spree

    News A Hervey Bay man has been jailed after a daylight bashing

    Patient taken to M’boro Hospital after Bruce Hwy collision

    premium_icon Patient taken to M’boro Hospital after Bruce Hwy collision

    News A patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after the crash.