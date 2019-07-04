Soweto Choir back at the Brolga

PRAISE BE: The Soweto Gospel Choir's rich harmonies are coming to the Brolga.

PRAISE BE: The Soweto Gospel Choir's rich harmonies are coming to the Brolga. Contributed

MESSAGES of peace and forgiveness will fill the Brolga Theatre when the Soweto Gospel Choir returns to Maryborough on their Freedom tour.

Alter singer Mary Mulovhedzi, who has been performing with the choir for most of the 17 years since its inception, said she couldn't wait to perform in the Heritage City.

As one of the best artists in South Africa, Ms Mulovhedzi invites you to enjoy the incomparable and inspirational power of African gospel music.

Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a township outside of Johannesburg and the home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa's democratic movement, Soweto Gospel Choir continues to inspire audiences around the world with its powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs, and international classics.

Uplifting performers who have shared the stage with the choir include some of the biggest names in music including U2, the late Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

"Earlier this month the choir performed on stage with Ben Harper and last year they shared the stage with Beyoncé at the South Africa Global Citizen Festival," Ms Mulovhedzi said.

The alter singer said

since their last performance at the Brolga two years ago there had been a lot of changes.

"In our music we have changed and collaborated with other people and with that there has been growth," she said.

"Audiences will experience our past and present in South Africa.

"There will be some political songs because that is our past and songs of forgiveness because that is where we are and giving thanks to what we have now."

Along with traditional South African anthems, the choir will perform its famous renditions of Amazing Grace, Hallelujah, and Freedom Songs Medley.

Ms Mulovhedzi said she found her love for singing at a young age.

She tells of her family sitting around a fire singing every Friday.

Her family has since extended with the choir who she said have been touring it seems like forever.

"Our message is of peace, forgiveness and move on and just enjoy life.

"Come watch the show - your life will never be the same."

The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Wednesday, July 24 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost adult $84.90, Friends of the Brolga $74.90, pensioners/seniors $77.90 and students/children $49.90.

For tickets, visit the box office, ourfrasercoast .com.au/Brolga-Theatre or phone 41226060.