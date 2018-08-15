CUPPA AND CHAT: Jane Schofield and Stephen Berry offer free tea and coffee with delicious home made treats at The Meeting Place in Granville.

THERE is a place in Granville where people were meeting people and people were meeting God.

Founding member of Granville's Meeting Place Stephen Berry said they came up with the idea three years ago.

Space to meet for a cuppa and a chat: The Meeting Place in Granville offer free coffee, op shop and playgroup

"Our sense was we wanted to bless the community of Granville and provide for them however we could and the best that we could," Stephen said.

"We have quite a few volunteers and seven caretakers that manage the facility."

Janet Thomthwaite says there is a lucky dip for everyone at The Meeting Place Op Shop in Granville. boni holmes

Volunteer Janet Thomthwaite said it took a while to get that community vibe.

"The people come every Thursday and every Saturday for their fellowship," Janet said.

"They are here chatting with each other - being part of this group and creating friendships.

"There are people out there who do nothing else in their week but visit here."

The Meeting Place was not only a place to come for a free cuppa and catch up but they also ran an opportunity shop, youth club, and a playgroup.

Facilitator of The Meeting Place Op Shop, caretaker and founding member Dell Ward enjoys working with the lovely clothes, knick-knacks and jewellery that were for sale at very reasonable prices. boni holmes

Little Treasures Playgroup, open to ages 0-5 years, is open Tuesdays and Friday all morning, op shop Thursdays and Saturdays, Kids Club on Wednesday afternoon for Year 3-6.

"The kids club is going great but we could do with more leaders and volunteers," Janet said.

"We are having an End of Season Sale with items only $1, $2 and $3.

"I think all our little endeavours feed off of each other - come in have a browse and then have a sit down and a cuppa."

Stephen said they offered a space to relax.

Little Treasures Playgroup room is full of plenty of toys, colour and activities. boni holmes

"There are sometimes anywhere up to 20 children at the playgroup.

"They run a muck everywhere, but there is a space for mums to sit down and a dedicated area for the children to play.

"The amount of people coming through the doors vary from week to week

"Last week we had a full house - a typical day would be about 30 people."

The caretaker said the funds raised from sales was their only income to maintain the facility.

"We also like to bless the community - so we have financially supported the school, kindergartens, individuals who have needed assistance.

"We also welcome donations of surplus food like lemons and oranges."

The Meeting Place was started by the Baptist Church but they were now a not-for-profit incorporated association.

Chris Laughton from the Maryborough RV Homebase loves volunteering at The Meeting Place in between her travelling, pictured with caretaker Stephen Berry. boni holmes

Stephen was the minister of the Baptist Church in Maryborough for eight years but finished up to volunteer his time at The Meeting Place.

"We still receive support and encouragement from the church," Stephen said.

"If people have ideas and were looking to use the space - pending it fitting with our ethos - they were more than welcome.

"We have a number of youth groups use the facility.

"Tea and coffee were offered at no charge - all part of the blessing.

"We want to see Granville grow, encourage that sense of wellbeing."

The Meeting Place,115 Steindl St, Granville (former squash courts) was wheelchair and scooter friendly. Donations were very welcome.