FIREFIGHTERS were called to an apparent car fire in Toogoom on Wednesday.

Emergency services received reports of the fire just before 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said on arrival, the flames had already been extinguished.

It's understood the owner of the vehicle had put out the fire himself.

It is not yet known whether the incident occurred on a private property.