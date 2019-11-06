Spat over cashless card, regional deal continues

THE ongoing spat between the Federal Government and Labor over the Hinkler Regional Deal has continued after Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm’s visit to Hervey Bay.

The Senator hosted a forum in Hervey Bay regarding the Cashless Debit Card yesterday where people on the card told of their experiences of the trial.

Senator Chisholm said the card was having a “devastating impact” and creating division in the community.

He accused the Federal Government of failing to provide support to those on the card.

Senator Chisholm said the $173 million Hinkler Regional Deal, rolled out in the Cashless Debit Card footprint in an effort to provide economic development and job opportunities, should not be linked to the introduction of the welfare card.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous to link the two together,” he said.

Senator Chisholm said he would take the information he had received at the forum back to his Labor colleagues to discuss how the card was affecting those in the trial.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Hinkler Regional Deal was intended to work in with the Cashless Debit Card.

The long-time champion of the trial has been at odds with the State Government in recent months, with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad saying Maryborough needs to be included in the deal.

“It’s disappointing Senator Chisholm doesn’t realise the Cashless Debit Card trial and the Hinkler Regional Deal are intended to work hand-in-hand,” Mr Pitt said.

“The Cashless Debit Card is aimed at addressing social issues and the Hinkler Regional Deal is to invest in vital infrastructure and boost the local economy which will lead to more local jobs.

“If Federal and State Labor actually want to help people in this region then they should support the Hinkler Regional Deal.

“Senator Chisholm should pick up the phone and tell Premier Palaszczuk to sign up to the deal.

“The early anecdotal feedback I’ve had about the Cashless Debit Card trial in Hinkler has been positive, but as I’ve stated before I won’t pre-empt the outcome of the trial.”