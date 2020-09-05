Spate of alleged unlicensed driving charges across Coast

SEVERAL alleged unlicensed drivers have been caught on the region's road in the last week.

Police are reminding drivers to check the status of their licence and make sure it hasn't expired.

On August 28 about 5pm, a Lawnton woman, 47, was allegedly caught driving while unlicensed due to demerit points on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West.

She will appear in court on November 4.

On the same day, a Bauple woman, 69, was stopped at Gunalda about 4.40pm.

Police allege she was driving with an expired licence.

A traffic infringement notice was issued.

On August 29, a 56-year-old Belmost woman was stopped by police while driving on Barry St, Torquay.

She was given a traffic infringement notice for driving with an expired notice.

Then, about 11.54pm in Freshwater St in Scarness, a 19-year-old woman was caught driving with an expired licence.

She was also given a traffic infringement notice.

Also on August 29, at 9.10am, a 62-year-old Maryborough man was allegedly caught driving unlicensed and given a notice to appear in court on October 7.

A 28-year-old Hervey Bay man was also allegedly caught driving without a licence on August 29 about 8.40pm on Urraween Rd in Urraween.

He will appear in court on September 16.

On August 31 about 11.20pm, a 42-yea-old Maryborough man was stopped on Alice St.

His licence had allegedly expired and he was issued with a traffic infringement notice.

A 48-year-old Hervey Bay woman was stopped about 2am on Tavistock St in Hervey Bay allegedly driving with an expired licence.

She received a traffic infringement notice.

The same day, a 41-year-old Gladstone man was stopped by police on Kingston Dr, Maryborough.

He was allegedly driving unlicensed and was issued with a traffic infringement notice.

On September 3 about 1pm in Exeter St, Torquay, a 42-year-old man was allegedly driving without a licence.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 14.