There has been a spate of break-ins in the Eli Waters area.
News

Spate of car break-ins in Fraser Coast suburb

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
ELI Waters residents are being reminded to secure their vehicles and remove valuables from them after a number of thefts in the area.

In Endeavour Way, between 7.30pm on July 7 and 7.50am on July 8, unknown persons gained entry to two vehicles which were both secured at the time.

The thieves rummaged through both vehicles and stolen cash and jewellery.

In Lady Nelson Drive, between 7pm on July 7 and 9am on July 8, thieves again gained entry to the vehicle in the driveway and rummaged through the vehicle stealing cash and other items.

Anyone with information can contact police on 131 444.

