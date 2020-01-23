Spate of early morning break-ins rocks Bay suburb

TWO Pialba businesses were hit by brazen thieves within a matter of hours this morning.

In the first incident, a vehicle was driven through the glass door of the Rebel sporting goods store on Boat Harbour Dr, about 4am.

Unknown offenders snatched several bags and made a quick getaway.

The store’s security systems were activated when the vehicle smashed through the glass, scaring off the burglars.

The incident did not affect trading.

The break-in at Rebel set the tone for the morning, with police responding to three other incidents in Pialba.

A boating company and two abandoned buildings were also targeted in separate break-ins, all within a few blocks of each other.

In the second break-in, would-be thieves were caught on CCTV trying to cut their way through the gates to Bay City Marine in Islander Rd, about 5.30am.

Footage seen by the Chronicle shows the culprits’ vehicle driving slowly up the road before pulling into the driveway.

A man can be seen getting out of the passenger door and looking at the main electric gate to the premises.

He then climbs back into the SUV, which drives away.

Moments later, the vehicle returns and parks in front of the second gate.

Sparks from a grinder can be seen falling to the ground while the man cuts through a metal chain.

Bay City Marine’s Julia Cleaver said the alarm was triggered when the gates opened and nothing was stolen.

“Our security and alarm system definitely prevented any theft,” Ms Cleaver said.

Neighbouring businesses in the road have also banded together to see if the vehicle’s registration plates were picked up on their cameras.

“The only cost to us this morning was that of the damaged chain,” Ms Cleaver said.

She said crime was a problem for the area.

“You need to look after yourself and that is something we have done,” she said.

Meanwhile, police were also called to Hillyard St this morning after three people were seen breaking into two abandoned properties.

Thursday’s break-ins come just days after Pie & Pastry Paradise in Main St had its glass door smashed for the second time in less than two weeks.

Police investigations continue.