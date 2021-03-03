Speaker stealer finally faces music after 19 false starts

Yendor Esterlyn Webster, 24, appeared in court this week and pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and one count of stealing.

Yendor Esterlyn Webster, 24, appeared in court this week and pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and one count of stealing.

After 19 court appearances, a woman finally had her charges resolved in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to appear in court.

The court heard the charges stemmed from an incident in February, 2019.

Webster had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and was set to go to hearing.

But Webster had failed to turn up to the hearing, where witnesses had attended to testify.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the fact that the charges had been around since 2019, had been adjourned 19 times and Webster had failed to turn up for the hearing was “ridiculous”.

The court heard Webster had been found by the victim outside her home, yelling incoherently.

The victim also realised her tobacco pouch and a speaker was missing from an outside area of the home.

Webster was found with the items, as well as clothes that had been taken from inside the home.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris said Webster had been homeless at the time.

She now had stable accommodation and was a carer for her mother, the court heard.

Mr Harris said the stealing was “opportunistic”.

“She was homeless and she saw a chance,” he said.

Webster was fined $1500 and no conviction was recorded.