Speakers announced for the upcoming World Whale Conference

THE major speakers at the World Whale Conference, set to be held in Hervey Bay in October, have now been announced - and it's an impressive line up.

Lloyd Edwards, who started the Baywatch Marine Conservation Project in 1992, played a major role in having a large section of Algoa Bay proclaimed as a Marine Protect Area.

He will make a presentation at the event along with Paul Forestell, whose research has focused on the cognitive abilities of dolphins, the social and migratory habits of humpback whales and education programs in marine tourism settings.

Trish and Wally Franklin, the founders of the Oceania Project, will also be speaking about their experiences and the data they have collected.

Both are marine scientists who have been involved in the long-term study of humpback whales in Hervey Bay.

Sophie Lewis is passionate about the collaboration between science, conservation and tourism.

She is the responsible whale watching partner project manager at the World Cetacean Alliance and will no doubt offer many insights for the local industry.

In addition there will be presentations from Clive Martin, a founding partner of the alliance, Mark Orams, the current head of discipline, tourism, leisure and event management and member of the Sustainability Research Centre at the University of the Sunshine Coast, and Dylan Walker, the chief executive for the secretariat of the alliance.

Rounding out the line-up will be John Rumney, the managing director of Eye to Eye Marine Encounters Great Barrier Reef Legacy and Michael Luck, a professor in the School of Hospitality and Tourism.

Those attending the conference will share their specialist input on eco-tourism and cetacean conservation.

The event will also host the first ever Whale Heritage Sites Awards, where world-leading initiatives in whale conservation and heritage will be celebrated.

The event will be held between October 7 and 12.