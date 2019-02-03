Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service
Spear fisher shoots himself in the foot

Bill Hoffman
by
3rd Feb 2019 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
A 15-year-old boy has been transport to hospital with a spear gun spear embedded in his foot after an incident at Coolum late this morning.

Sunshine Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Oliver Hoelscher said the boy had been spear fishing off rocks when the spear discharged into his foot.

He said the boy made it back to shore where he signalled life savers to his assistance and was transported by 4WD to the Coolum Surf Life Saving Club first aid room.

There lifesavers were able to bandage around the spear to stop the bleeding while an ambulance was called.

Mr Hoelscher said the boy remained in good spirits and was talking with his brother and his mum before ambulance officers arrived, relieved his pain, and transported him to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with the spear still firmly embedded.

 

