Special bursary helps graduates live their dream

A SPECIAL bursary has helped two engineering graduates find jobs at Maryborough's MSF Sugar.

CQUniversity Australia mechanical engineering graduate Daniel Nicholson, and University of Queensland chemical

engineering graduate Georgia Nilon received a special bursary award in 2015 after applying for the Sugar Research Institute Scholarship program.

The bursary, funded by Sugar Research Australia, provided four weeks of paid work placement for Daniel and Georgia at MSF Sugar's Maryborough Mill during the 2016 crushing season.

Chemical engineer Georgia Nilon said the bursary allowed her to develop contacts within the industry and last year she was offered a job by MSF Maryborough Mill's general manager, Stewart Norton.

"I kept emailing Stewart and talked to him a couple of times, gave him a few phone calls and he said they were going to develop the graduate program," Georgia said.



Since her employment Georgia has learned a lot from different projects across MSF Sugar mills and worked in the laboratory to get a good understanding of the chemical analysis process and what results are required.

"I went up to South Johnstone and developed a lot of piping and instrumentation diagrams of their pan stage, boilers, juice clarification and heating stations for a potential expansion project," expanded Georgia.

"Recently I've completed a steam balance analysis of Maryborough Mill looking at our usage of steam everywhere, where we can improve our efficiency."

Design engineer Daniel Nicholson never gave up on his goal to return to the MSF Sugar Maryborough Mill where he initially worked as a boilermaker apprentice to complete his transformation as a mechanical design engineer.

Daniel explained that, when he applied, he didn't even expect to be selected for interview let alone get the job; however, MSF

Sugar valued Daniel's four years of trade experience and offered him a new role of design engineer.

"They (MSF Sugar) were after someone with four years' experience," Daniel said.

"I did have that experience from working here previously, understood the industry, and had been awarded the bursary as well, so they saw I was capable at that next level rather than just on the tools."

Since the prestigious Sugar Research Institute Scholarship first began in 2015 it has been awarded to 12 recipients.

The SRA bursary has been awarded to five recipients. The Australian sugar industry is very much richer with five graduates from the programs now employed.



The Sugar Research Institute Scholarship is awarded to students in their penultimate year studying chemical, mechanical, process or electrical engineering or science degrees with an interest in working in the Australian sugar industry.