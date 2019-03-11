Special ed teacher’s sex with former student

The teacher has been prohibited from teaching for four years from mid-2017.

A SPECIAL education teacher who had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable female ex-student has been barred from teaching for four years.

The student, who had a speech language impairment processing disorder, developed a romantic crush on the male teacher during her second last year at school.

The teacher, who had been the girl's special education program manager, told the school the student has been texting him and he felt uncomfortable about it.

She had obtained his mobile phone number off her parent's phone, Queensland Civil and Administration Tribunal heard.

The student was told to stop texting the teacher and was given a different SEP manager at the start of the 2013 school year.

After the girl graduated, at the end of 2014, she contacted the teacher on social media the following January and they began a sexual relationship that lasted more than two years.

The tribunal found the ex-student, who was 18 when the sexual relationship started, was still a vulnerable young person.

There was a power imbalance between the teenage girl and the teacher, who was then in his 30s.

The tribunal found starting a sexual relationship with a vulnerable ex-student soon after she finished school was not the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher.

The teacher, who began teaching in 2006, taught in the high school's special education program from 2012 until he was suspended in 2017.

He has been prohibited from applying for registration or permission to teach for four years, from July 2017.

Before applying, he must submit a psychological report outlining his understanding of the difference between personal and professional relationships.

The report also must comment on his appreciation of the importance of professional standards and boundaries when dealing with young people.

The psychologist must also report on the teacher's mental health.