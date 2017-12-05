Special festive messages from young students

Making a few Christmas boxes with lollies to give as presents was Maryborough Special School's Isabella Pankhurst with some assistance from teacher aide Katrina Alston.

SPECIAL elves have been working their festive magic at a Maryborough school by creating gifts boxes to spread the Christmas cheer.

Maryborough's Special School students have been experiencing the sense of giving by offering their hand made Christmas lolly boxes to local emergency service workers and residents in nursing homes and hospital.

School senior teacher Pam McHardy they started the program last year and it was a hit with the residents of aged care.

"The whole school gets involved and we make little boxes from old Christmas and birthday cards and put a little packet of lollies in them," Pam said.

"This is an excellent way to create from recycling and for some of the children to interact with older people.

"The kids faces shine when they give the Christmas present."

Students have already done several trips including Groundwater, the hospital and Yaralla.

"It is a way to say Merry Christmas and to thank them for all their hard work in the community," Pam said.

Each packet is different and holds a typed message: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from students and staff from Maryborough Special School, MSS P&C. The lollies are donated through Paul Truscott, Granville Lions Club, Maryborough Lioness Club and Tiaro Lions Club, The Land of Sweets and Confectionery Snack Foods and Suncity Distributors. We hope you enjoy the contents."