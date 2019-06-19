Special honour for special duo

Husband and wife Vince and Gloria Chay have received Order of Australia honours .

VINCE and Gloria Chay love telling people where to go.

They have been doing it, nicely, for 13 years while volunteering at Maryborough's Visitor Information Centre.

They are one of the many unsung ambassadors you will meet at any number of Maryborough events.

The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove announced the couple as two of the awardees in the Queen's Birthday 2019 Honours List.

The Maryborough couple, married for 21 years, will receive the Order of Australia Medal.

Gloria is tickled pink - Sir Cosgrove is her hero.

It was the highlight of her life meeting Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove.

She said she introduced herself as a Legettee and he responded he was the patron of Legacy.

"I said 'I know that's why I am thrilled'. It was so overwhelming," Gloria said.

As a young girl, Gloria lost her parents and Legacy was there to support her and her three brothers and her grandmother, who became their carer.

This set the precedence of giving back.

"We would go to Legacy picnics and get school books," she said.

"I am just giving back - and I have always done that."

There is no show without punch according to the pair who are at almost every event, sometimes in costume.

"We love to volunteer and we love to communicate," Vince said.

Retired from the post office for 14 years, Vince still has people come up and say they know him from his time there.

They spend one to two days at the information centre.

"You meet a new person every day, a new friend," he said.

"It is amazing the amount of people you meet."

They both have their fair share of stories.

Vince babysat a couple's "children" while they went on the Heritage Walk Tour and was thanked endlessly as it was the first time the RV travellers had done something together.

"They had two small dogs and I sat with them for almost two hours - it gave me a nice feeling."

He also mentions the time he gave directions to Rainbow Beach.

Vince said whenever anyone came in asking for directions, he always ask if they have wheels.

"So I asked and he said he did so I led him in the right direction and said it would be about an hour and a half you will get there," he said.

"I went out to see if he was going in the right direction and here he was on a push bike.

"Needless to say I changed it to four wheels."

Gloria was born and bred in Maryborough and Vince born in Mundubbera but moved to Maryborough as an infant and both have lived in the Heritage City their whole life.

"We have a love for Maryborough and the Fraser Coast area," Gloria said.

"We love to help and have a good time.

"Everybody that works in front of the public are all wonderful people - they all deserve a medal."

The couple are very humbled by their award.

Their service doesn't just stop with the VIC.

Gloria is also on the committees of the Fraser Coast and Country Burnett Legacy, Maryborough Group, Proud Marys Association, Lioness Club of Maryborough, Brolga Theatre and community policing; and Vince has been with Neighbourhood Watch, Wide Bay Burnett District for 15 years, volunteer policing since 2012 and also a member of the Brolga Theatre and Older Men Unlimited.

They also received Citizen of the Year in 2011 and Community Champion Award in 2013.

Vince and Gloria put their hand up for everything, and offer a helping hand to anyone - from taking a parcel to the post office for friends to dressing up for major events.

Claiming themselves as very down-to-earth, the couple said people always tell them they are so positive.

"If people want to laugh at me and I make a fool of myself, so be it - if you can put a smile on one person's face it is all worth it," Vince said.

"Every day is a good day at our place - we don't have any others."

"It is not really work to us, it's fun," Gloria said.