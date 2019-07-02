Special Maryborough Markets this week for Poppins fest

FUN AT THE FESTIVAL: Marissa, 10, and Ella, 11, Lefrancke from Maryborough with their Mary Poppins kites, created in Queens Park on Sunday.

FUN AT THE FESTIVAL: Marissa, 10, and Ella, 11, Lefrancke from Maryborough with their Mary Poppins kites, created in Queens Park on Sunday. Alistair Brightman

AN EXTRA special Maryborough Markets awaits this week, with plenty of Mary Poppins fun to be found.

That will include the screening of Mary Poppins films on the Town Hall Green between 9am and 1pm on Thursday.

Take the chance to get dressed up as your favourite character and enjoy the fun of the event.

Already the city's Mary Poppins Festival has got off to a ripper start.

On Saturday, the Heritage City claimed the world record for the biggest Steampunk gathering, then partied on at the Poppins Street Party.

It was followed by Let's Go Fly a Kite in Queens Park on Sunday, with children gathering to create a kite and learn how to fly it.

Tomorrow, wood-crafting workshops will be held at Customs Residence, along with a clay-making workshop with a Poppins theme.

Die Walkure: Metropolitan Opera will get under way at the Brolga Theatre from 1pm, while a Youth Theatre Masterclass will begin at the Brolga Theatre from 3pm.

Then on Wednesday, the Cat in the Hat will be performed at the Brolga Theatre from 10.30am, with clay-making workshops with a fairytale theme to be held in Gatakers Courtyard from 1.30pm.

Thursday's markets won't be the only event screening the films that brought the magical nanny to life.

On Friday, Mary Poppins Movies in the Park will be held at Neilsens Park from 10am.

The eight-day festival will conclude on Saturday with A Day in the Park, which will kick off at 10am,

It will include a live performance from John Cowora at Gatakers Artspace, activities in the Portside Precinct, the Grand Parade and the Great Nanny Race.