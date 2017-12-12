Menu
Special needs high school grads have their own Schoolies

PARTY TIME: Bella Cupke, Kyle Clancy and Brendon Turner are celebrating the end of school this week.
Annie Perets
by

SCHOOLIES is the traditional way to celebrate the end of high school, but some teens need extra assistance which prevents them from celebrating the traditional way.

Graduates Kyle Clancy, Bella Cupke and Brendon Turner, who were special needs students, are having their own version of Schoolies this week.

Dabbing on the way to Woody Island.
Joined by a group of mentors yesterday, they went snorkelling off Woody Island where they were entertained by turtles and stingrays.

Last night, they stayed in a hotel where the girls were pampered and the boys went fishing.

Celebrating end of school in style.
The upcoming activities on their Schoolies bucket list include going to the Australian Adventure Park, enjoying a getaway to Yengarie and visiting an animal farm. The activities were organised by Community Lifestyles Agency with the aid of a Fraser Coast Regional Council grant.

Operations supervisor Therisa Muss said a celebration after graduating was a rite of passage.

"We didn't want these guys to miss out on having the experience,” Ms Muss said.

"So far, it has been brilliant. "It's the first year that we have done something like this.”

Topics:  fceducation fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
