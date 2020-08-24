Special photo shoot for Coast firefighter’s family

Little Tyrion Dachs loves to be just like his dad, who is a volunteer firefighter.

TYRION Dachs wants to be just like his dad.

His father Ben is a volunteer with the Tinana Rural Fire Brigade and Tyrion loves seeing him suiting up to fight fires.

So, it made sense that he would get to dress up like a fireman for a special photoshoot with In-Motion Photography by Karlie.

"He's obsessed with it," Ben said.

The two and a half year old loved to pick up sticks, or pretty much any object, and pretend it was a fire hose, Ben said.

Helen Dachs, Tyrion's grandmother, said her grandson's every second word had something to do with firefighting.

When he sees a fire truck go by, "he just goes off," she said,

"Every truck he sees is a fire truck," she said.