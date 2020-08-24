Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Little Tyrion Dachs loves to be just like his dad, who is a volunteer firefighter.
Little Tyrion Dachs loves to be just like his dad, who is a volunteer firefighter.
Lifestyle

Special photo shoot for Coast firefighter’s family

Carlie Walker
24th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TYRION Dachs wants to be just like his dad.

His father Ben is a volunteer with the Tinana Rural Fire Brigade and Tyrion loves seeing him suiting up to fight fires.

So, it made sense that he would get to dress up like a fireman for a special photoshoot with In-Motion Photography by Karlie.

"He's obsessed with it," Ben said.

Little Tyrion Dachs loves to be just like his dad, who is a volunteer firefighter.
Little Tyrion Dachs loves to be just like his dad, who is a volunteer firefighter.

The two and a half year old loved to pick up sticks, or pretty much any object, and pretend it was a fire hose, Ben said.

Helen Dachs, Tyrion's grandmother, said her grandson's every second word had something to do with firefighting.

When he sees a fire truck go by, "he just goes off," she said,

"Every truck he sees is a fire truck," she said.

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

firefighter photos tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Premium Content EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Pets & Animals How does your suburb compare when it comes to adopting pets

        Concerns held for ‘high risk’ dingo after collar removed

        Premium Content Concerns held for ‘high risk’ dingo after collar removed

        Environment The collar was used to track her behaviour

        How losing her son inspired Bay mum’s mission to help others

        Premium Content How losing her son inspired Bay mum’s mission to help others

        News She’s on a quest to stop others from suffering the same pain