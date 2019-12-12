Special piece of Bay high school’s history new location

HISTORY PRESERVED: The Hervey Bay State High School Honour Board was donated to Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum with Volunteers Dallas Cronau, Brian Taylor, Margie Willis and school deputy principal Rob Burke.

HISTORY PRESERVED: The Hervey Bay State High School Honour Board was donated to Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum with Volunteers Dallas Cronau, Brian Taylor, Margie Willis and school deputy principal Rob Burke.

MUSEUM volunteer Dallas Cronau looked forward to display the Hervey Bay State High School’s Honour Board.

The high school’s ‘Great Hall’ that has stood as an iconic part of Hervey Bay’s long standing connection with community group will soon be demolished for a brand new $10 million hall.

However the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has been given the school’s Honour Board that dates from 1964 to 1993 to ensure it’s historic connection is not lost.

Museum vice-president Dallas Cronau said the board had such a strong connection to the community and will be hung on display for all visitors to view it.

“It's a privilege for the museum to be given such an important part of Hervey Bay State High School history and preserve it,” Mr Cronau said

“We will hang it possibly in the vestry or reception area to do it justice so all visitors can see it.”

The museum will also be receiving donated timber flooring and plans to make limited serial-numbered pens.

School deputy principal Rob Burke said this just highlights how much the school and community are connected with each other.

“It’s fantastic to preserve this important part of Hervey Bay history,” Mr Burke said. The demolition will commence on January 6 and finished January 23.