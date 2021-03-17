Menu
The Hervey Bay Courthouse.
Crime

SPECIAL REPORT: A day in Hervey Bay traffic court

Stuart Fast
18th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
If you’ve ever wondered how many people are going through our courts on traffic offences, here’s a tally from Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on March 17 alone.

The daily law list numbered 59 people appearing in magistrates court with most of those appearing for traffic offences.

The magistrate court usually deals with traffic matters on a Wednesday morning.

From 9am to 11am, the most common offence was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with a of 14 total offences.

According the Queensland Government, the maximum penalty for a first time driving under the influence offender is disqualified driving for six months, a fine over $3000 or nine months imprisonment but fines usually range in the low to mid hundreds.

This penalty is also dependant on the blood alcohol concentration reading.

Disqualification for at least one month is mandatory.

The next most common offence in court was unlicensed driving with a tally of seven offences on Wednesday.

Driving unregistered and uninsured both had three offences while speeding, obstructing police, contravening police and driving without due care had one count each.

Traffic court moves fast, with most matters being finalised within two minutes, though some matters are adjourned to later dates or moved to different court.

There were eight adjournments in traffic court this Wednesday.

The next traffic court date for Hervey Bay is listed for March 31.

