Special school students hit track at Bay Break's new event

RUNNING is in Scout Johnston's genes.

His family is involved in long-distance events and Scout himself took the track at Bay Break.

The 13-year-old was one of about 50 runners in Bay Break's first-ever 2km All Abilities event on Sunday.

To the cheers from his family and those watching at the sideline, he was there alongside his classmates and teachers from Hervey Bay Special School.

Hervey Bay Special School teacher Jess Roberts said the inclusion of the new All Abilities event was a wonderful opportunity for the children to be part of the community.

"We had about 20 students come to participate," she said.

"It's so wonderful to have a chance for everyone to get out and be active, no matter how they move."

She looks forward to the school taking part in the event next year, hopefully with even more students.