Special send-off planned for beloved crash victim

Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic was critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.

THE money raised to support the family of a Fraser Coast crash victim while they kept a vigil by her hospital bed in Brisbane will be used to give her the send-off she deserves.

Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic died three weeks after a crash at Iveragh on November 21 left her in a critical condition.

She was seriously injured in the crash a day after celebrating her graduation from Riverside Christian College at the school's formal.

A Go Fund Me page was started to help support her family, who travelled to be with her at the Brisbane hospital where she received treatment in the aftermath of the crash.

More than $10,000 has been raised.

Updating the Go Fund Me page, Sharlene's sister Jaydene said the money would be put towards Sharlene's funeral.

"Thank you all for your generous support and donations," she wrote.

"We are so grateful that Sharlene was loved by so many, and all the beautiful memories she's taken with her.

"We plan to use your donations to give Sharlene the most beautiful goodbye, she deserves nothing less."

Sharlene's funeral will be held at 10am on Monday.

It will be held at J Kirk and Sons Crematorium at 224 Urraween Rd, Urraween.