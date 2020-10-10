SPECIAL SURPRISE: National netball star joins juniors on court

NETBALL: THE BREAKAWAYS Netball club in Hervey Bay has hosted a very special surprise guest from the Origin Diamonds Australian netball team, Jamie-Lee Price.

“I think its really exciting … when you see someone you look up to, it gives you that motivation to continue to play netball,” Ms Price said.

Ms Price was visiting the club in recognition of The Breakaways community-led diversity and inclusion program, supporting children to be more involved in netball.

“Its really important in the rural communities to keep girls playing,” she said.

“This program is a great initiative, I think it helps the young girls who can’t afford to play netball or get transport to play.”

SPECIAL GUEST: Origin Diamonds player Jamie-Lee Price instructs Breakaway players. Photo: Stuart Fast

Ms Price joined the junior team for a training session on Friday afternoon, just prior to the netball competition’s semi-final.

“Hopefully I can give them a bit of inspiration and a few tips about big games,” she said.

Ms Price said it was important to connect with the next generation of netballers and hopefully inspire some future national players.

Breakaways President Soraya Dredge said to have the opportunity to be joined by an Australian player was huge.

SPECIAL GUEST: Breakaways President Soraya Dredge. Photo: Stuart Fast

“To be recognised for the efforts we’ve be trying to make in the community was enough, for them (Origin) to send somebody … it’s incredible,” she said.

“Coming here, to a regional area where most of these girls wouldn’t get to meet a regional playe... words cannot describe the opportunity this is.

“We’ve had 21 people from the club de-register this year because of financial hardship, and we looked at bring different sponsors on-board to break down those barriers.”

Origin has also awarded the club $3000 to help get more underprivileged kids on the netball court.

“If that can get people onto court, that is a massive tick,” Ms Dredge said.