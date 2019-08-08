Menu
'SADNESS THROUGH OUR TOWN': Jimmy Le, a father-of-one died following a workplace accident at Western Meat Exporters.
News

Special tributes for man killed in machinery incident

Jorja McDonnell
by
8th Aug 2019 12:12 PM

A MEMORIAL held for the late Lê Tuấn Nhã gave the Charleville community an opportunity to remember a loving father who many knew as Jimmy.

Friends and family of the 45-year-old migrant father gathered in Graham Andrews Park on Saturday for a small service to commemorate a life, shared with his daughter and partner.

Known to friends and colleagues as Jimmy Le, his death on the job at Western Meat Exporters last week has had a profound effect on the wider community.

"There is a sadness through our town," Murweh Shire mayor Annie Liston said.

"I absolutely give my condolences to the family and friends of everyone around them, everyone's struggling with this.

"Even people who didn't get to know him are feeling for the family, and are here to support them."

Tributes have poured out for Mr Le, as his absence is felt throughout his hometown.

"I was greatly saddened to learn of the tragic accident at Charleville," Warrego MP Ann Leahy said.

"My sincere condolences to Jimmy's family, friends and the team at Western Meat Exporters.

"Our kindest thoughts are with you all during this difficult time."

Lê Tuấn Nhã was on the job at Western Meat Exporters when he suffered critical injuries in a machinery incident on Monday, July 29. Paramedics and police were called to the abattoir just after 1pm, and it was confirmed Mr Le died two hours later.

A Workplace Health and Safety investigation was launched following the accident.

