Special way the community is celebrating Edith’s 100th

Hervey Bay MP Adrian Tantari and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with the birthday girl, Hervey Bay's Edith Mathiesen.

Hervey Bay MP Adrian Tantari and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with the birthday girl, Hervey Bay's Edith Mathiesen.

The Fraser Coast's newest centenarian has been honoured with a tree planted for her birthday.

The event was held last week, celebrating the milestone of Hervey Bay's Edith Mathiesen.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Hervey Bay MP Adrian Tantari were on hand at the city's botanic gardens to mark the occasion.

Ms Mathiesen migrated to Australia in 1926 at the age of five.

She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 3, 1921.

In 1942 at 21 years of age, she married Oswald Mathiesen and they settled at their farm at Booral, where she would live for the next 65 years.

Edith Mathiesen celebrates with her milestone birthday with her family.

Oswald fell ill and died in 1973 and Edith was left to run the farm with her son.

She remarried to Bill Wright in 1994.

She is a mother of six and has always had an artistic flair.

She enjoyed embroidery as a teenager and later in life became very well-known in the region for her artwork.

Mrs Mathiesen would decorate the family home with her murals.

In the '50s she painted Queen Elizabeth and the Virgin Mary on cakes with food colouring to enter in the Maryborough Show.

In the '80s she discovered a love of painting statues, a hobby she still does today.