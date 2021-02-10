Menu
A mum is charged with raping a vulnerable boy at North Mackay.
Crime

Special witness application in rape case against Mackay mum

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Crown prosecutions will make a special witness application in the case against a Mackay mother charged with raping a vulnerable boy.

The case is now listed in Mackay District Court however at this stage the woman's relationship with the alleged victim is unknown.

It is understood the case may be listed for trial sometime this year.

Matters were briefly mentioned this week when the court heard the special witness application was listed for Wednesday.

 

However Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Danny Yarrow, acting for the woman, requested the application be pushed until early March.

The woman, in her 40s, is charged with one count of rape, which has a maximum penalty of life if convicted.

Police allege the incident occurred at North Mackay in August 2019.

The court heard paperwork for the crown's application had not yet been filed and that was expected to occur this week.

The court heard the crown consented to the adjournment. The case was listed for a date in March.

 

