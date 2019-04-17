Specialist cancer nurse proposed for Hinkler electorate

More than 60 per cent of new cancer cases in Australia occur in people aged over 60, and there is a desperate need for better ways to treat older patients.

A SPECIALIST prostate cancer nurse would be based in Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast region as part of Labor's proposal for a major medical roll-out across Australia.

About 42 prostate cancer specialist nurses would be funded under Labor's proposed plan - part of the party's broader $2.3billion Medicare Cancer Plan.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation identified Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast region as a priority location for one of the new specialist nurses last week.

Hinkler's Labor candidate Richard Pascoe said prostate cancer was one of the most diagnosed cancers in Australia and Hinkler residents needed support for it.

"Men in Hinkler and their families deserve the best possible care and support when they are diagnosed with prostate cancer," Mr Pascoe said.

"The placement of a specialist nurse in the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg region, as recommended by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, would be a huge boost to local men who are in the fight of their lives."

Labor's Medicare Cancer Plan would cover an additional 2000 appointments per day and three million specialist consultations.

However, the Australian reported Medicare data provided by the Federal Government revealed the current rebate and doctors' recommended fee for all cancer-related Medicare items that would be covered by Labor could cost as much as $6.8 billion over four years.