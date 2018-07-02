Specialist police detonate bomb in Dundowran

Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning.

NEIGHBOURS to a Dundowran home allegedly housing a pipe bomb watched on as specialist police, compromising of individuals dressed from head to toe in protective gear, arrived to their area early Sunday.

One resident captured on camera the emergency workers mid-job as they detonated the device.

The local crews arrived to the scene equipped with specialised gear.

What has been described as a "homemade explosive" was found inside a Dundowran home on Saturday night.

The bomb was detonated at a nearby vacant paddock the following morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an investigation was continuing. No-one has been arrested or charged.

Police told the Chronicle residents in the area were not in danger during the operation, but had been advised to stay inside their homes.