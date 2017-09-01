24°
Spectacular cane fire - but it might be one of the last

Cane fire on Alan Otto's property at the Pocket in Maryborough.
Cane fire on Alan Otto's property at the Pocket in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman
Carlie Walker
by

THE spectacular sight of a cane fire is something Alan Otto has enjoyed over the years.

But the Maryborough grower says it may soon be a thing of the past, with many cane farmers using different methods that mean they no longer have to do the dramatic burn-offs cane farms have long been famous for.

Mr Otto said he too is exploring new methods and the cane fine on his property on Wednesday night might be a thing of the past before too long.

"I would say the day will come," he said.

Mr Otto said standing cane fires always looked spectacular, especially at the right time of year and when it had been dry.

His crop is down on last year thanks to the drought that left growers without rain for long periods at the beginning of the year.

He is now hoping for rain ahead of next year's crop.

 

