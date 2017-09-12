Spectacular display of orchids in Maryborough

SHOWING OFF: Maryborough District Orchid Society treasurer Des Laurenceson with the orchids which will go on display from today.

DISCOVER the wonderful world of orchids at this week's annual Orchid Show in St Paul's Memorial

Hall.

From today thousands of orchids and ferns from the Wide Bay region will be judged in their various sections.

The Maryborough District Orchid Society will host the event with other clubs from Hervey Bay, Gympie, Childers and Bundaberg putting up displays.

Maryborough's society treasurer Des Laurenceson said there would be members constantly walking the floor.

"Anybody wanting information can ask one of the members who will be able to assist in any inquiry,” he said.

"We will also have a member hold a potting demonstration.”

The show will be held today and tomorrow, September 14 and 15 from 8.30am-4pm and on Saturday, September 16 from 8.30am-1pm.

Cost is $2 and children are free.

For more information phone Des on 4123 1664.