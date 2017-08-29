Spectacular for all who attended City Hall Ball

IMPRESSED: Reader Robin Hinricks highlighted the amazing performance of the Maryborough Brass band at the recent Debutante Ball.

THE bricks and mortar of The Maryborough City Hall must have been trembling with excitement in her hallowed hall last weekend.

The Debutante Ball on Friday night was staged with all the tradition of days gone by when young ladies were presented to society.

This tradition is growing in popularity and our old 'Town' Hall is the perfect venue for such a family friendly social occasion.

Congratulations to everyone involved in this very special event.

On Saturday afternoon the cultural theme continued with a Concert Spectacular arranged by Maryborough Brass. And spectacular it was.

Featuring four groups of musicians from our area, the open architectural space was filled with magical musical sound.

The concert commenced with the RSL Pipe Band led by Pipe Major Vince Henderson.

What a stirring beginning with pipers marching through the centre of the hall to the stage.

They were joined later by the ever youthful Judy Anderson demonstrating her skills in highland dance.

The Maryborough Youth and Show Choirs led by Tracy Wright and accompanied by Rosi Franklin showed the outstanding versatility of their vocal ensemble work.

Maryborough Brass followed in the second half of the program. Greg Aitken continues to rework and remould this band to old Maryborough standards when bands were the darlings of Maryborough society.

Compere Trevor Cecil did an excellent job reminding us of past banding achievements.

The Hervey Bay City Musicians Wind Ensemble perform so professionally.

Conductor Paul Damms should be very proud of his work with this group of exceptional musicians.

It's so pleasing to see so many young people involved in all of these groups learning new skills and loving it.

The finale of this concert reminded me of a Cecil B. DeMille production with everyone on stage, the piper in the gallery and the audience who filled the hall on their feet applauding for the pleasure of the music they'd been listening to during this brilliant spectacular concert.

(photo: Cassie Standley)

ROBIN HINRICKS

Maryborough